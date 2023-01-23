Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENV traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $65.96. 14,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

