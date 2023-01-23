Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

ENV has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

ENV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. 512,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,351. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

