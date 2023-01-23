EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EQT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 835,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. EQT has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

