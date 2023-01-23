ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $38.74 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004347 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00223368 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00906283 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $58.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

