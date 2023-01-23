EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 2.5 %

ESLOY stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $102.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($211.96) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($197.83) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.80.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

