Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,960 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.80. 2,109,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

