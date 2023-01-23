Estate Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 313.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.13. 9,915,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,071,656. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.