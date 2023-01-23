Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.65. 187,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $106.06.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.