Estate Counselors LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,149,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,026,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,446,984. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

