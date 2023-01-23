Estate Counselors LLC Has $19.35 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 428,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,599. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

