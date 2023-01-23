Estate Counselors LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,255 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.09. 2,684,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,495,629. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $99.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.