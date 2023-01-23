Estate Counselors LLC Sells 182,835 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.18. 364,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

