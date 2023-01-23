Estate Counselors LLC Takes $8.25 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $218.18. 88,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,560. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.68.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

