EthereumFair Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a market cap of $45.17 million and approximately $814,519.39 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.37372553 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $840,521.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

