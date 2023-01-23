Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Gap Down to $108.98

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.98, but opened at $106.54. Euronet Worldwide shares last traded at $108.68, with a volume of 25,220 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

