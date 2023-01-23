EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $6.99. EVE shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 27,470 shares.

EVE Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.

Institutional Trading of EVE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of EVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

