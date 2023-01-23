Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Up 2.0 %

EVBG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 162,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.80. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,487 shares of company stock worth $829,490. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 590,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $14,314,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.