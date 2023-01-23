EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $22.00 at Oppenheimer

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EverQuote from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $569.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.23. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,182. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

