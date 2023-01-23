Evmos (EVMOS) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002137 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $146.76 million and $1.34 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00414260 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.84 or 0.29078014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00591209 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.