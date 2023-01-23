eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 12,830,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,452,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,424,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 79,315 shares of company stock worth $1,015,478 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

eXp World Trading Up 6.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 103,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in eXp World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 571,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

