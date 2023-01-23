F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $147.84. 577,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $227.24.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

