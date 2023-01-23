F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $147.84. 577,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $227.24.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

