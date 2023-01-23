Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Fairfax India Trading Up 1.5 %

FFXDF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. Fairfax India has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.