Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Fairfax India Trading Up 1.5 %
FFXDF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. Fairfax India has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Fairfax India Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fairfax India (FFXDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.