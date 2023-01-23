Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. 650,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

