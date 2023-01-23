Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $34.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.