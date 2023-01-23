Financial Analysis: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MGT Capital Investments and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 2 3 1 0 1.83

Skillz has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 504.09%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 7.12 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Skillz $384.09 million 0.88 -$181.38 million ($0.96) -0.83

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96% Skillz -115.00% -51.24% -30.18%

Summary

Skillz beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

