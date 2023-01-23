Financial Comparison: Getaround (NYSE:GETR) versus HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Getaround and HyreCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00 HyreCar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Getaround presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 378.65%. HyreCar has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 916.26%. Given HyreCar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Getaround.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Getaround has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HyreCar has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getaround and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround N/A N/A -0.10% HyreCar -46.03% -1,016.64% -128.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getaround and HyreCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A HyreCar $35.72 million 0.47 -$25.95 million ($0.81) -0.69

Getaround has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HyreCar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getaround beats HyreCar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

