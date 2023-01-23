FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 225,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth about $70,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 66,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FinVolution Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FINV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $417.72 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform is empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

