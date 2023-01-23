First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,326. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

