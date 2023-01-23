First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) PT Raised to $22.00

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

First Community Stock Down 0.5 %

FCCO stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Community has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

First Community Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Community

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

