First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) PT Raised to $22.00

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
First Community Stock Down 0.5 %
FCCO stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Community has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.
First Community Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Community
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Community
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community (FCCO)
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.