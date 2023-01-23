First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.46. 133,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.