First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 975,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 858,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $15.73. 559,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,879. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $886.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

