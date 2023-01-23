First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,650,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 25,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,519,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 268,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,516. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

