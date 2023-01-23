First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.25). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

In other news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at $249,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

