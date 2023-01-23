First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$71,587.08 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,627. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,593.33.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

