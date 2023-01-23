First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,836.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $28.48 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.
First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.
