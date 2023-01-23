First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,836.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $28.48 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.