First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $154,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $165.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

