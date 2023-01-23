First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 9,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.05. 5,941,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,835,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

