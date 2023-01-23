First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 89,111 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $94,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after buying an additional 174,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,406,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average is $260.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $458.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

