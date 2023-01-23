First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises about 1.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $121,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,064,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after buying an additional 860,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,594,000 after buying an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA stock traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $226.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.