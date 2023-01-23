First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,081. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 191.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.24. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $185.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

