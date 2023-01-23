Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $190.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,044. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $193.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

