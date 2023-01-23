Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 173,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $753,000.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.