Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 173,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.20.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.