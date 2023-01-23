Florin Court Capital LLP Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,104. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

