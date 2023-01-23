Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $277.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

