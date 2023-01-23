Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,847,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,172,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,342,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

