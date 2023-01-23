Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $398.18 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.98 and its 200 day moving average is $392.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

