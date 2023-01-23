Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

