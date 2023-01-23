Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 230.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

