Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
