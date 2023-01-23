Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after purchasing an additional 247,669 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,810,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

